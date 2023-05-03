The energy swelled with each sub OL Reign added in the second half, just not enough to keep their dominance over Angel City FC intact.

In a second Challenge Cup group stage match, ACFC managed to keep the potent Reign off the board to secure their first point against the club. The goalless draw at Lumen Field on Wednesday ended the Reign’s five-game win streak against Angel City.

Reign keeper Laurel Ivory made her first appearance of the season in goal Wednesday. She had a diving, two-handed save on a shot from midfielder Savannah McCaskill in the 85th minute to preserve the clean sheet.

The visitors, who also used the midweek match to play reserves and bring on the first-choice players after the break — were blocked from scoring at the line in the 63rd minute. Angel City attacker Katie Johnson had a textbook header that was expertly deflected by Reign defender Ryanne Brown.

ACFC wanted the play reviewed because Brown was in goal for the play, but the contact with the insole of her foot was in line to keep the ball out.

The defensive line for each side was good in absorbing pressure and denying most attempts at goal in the opening half, too. Reign forward Tziarra King nearly broke the plane in the 43rd minute off a cross from Sofia Huerta. The shot grazed the far post in the 43rd minute.

Reign forward Bethany Balcer subbed on at halftime and immediately played a ball to teammate Olivia Athens in the six-yard box. The shot was right into the body of ACFC keeper Brittany Isenhour in the 48th minute for her only save of the night.

Reign coach Laura Harvey made eight lineup changes from the group that scored a pair of second-half goals to draw 2-2 against Racing Louisville on Saturday. Her club remains unbeaten overall since opening the season with a 1-0 road loss to the Washington Spirit in March.

The Reign return to NWSL play on Saturday with a match against the Houston Dash at Lumen Field. The next Challenge Cup match is May 31 at the San Diego Wave.

Note

Three Reign players were named to the NWSL’s Best XI of the Month, the league announced Wednesday. Phallon Tullis-Joyce was honored for her performance in goal, stopping 15 shots in help the Reign compile a 3-1-1 regular-season record in April. Midfielder Jess Fishlock had two game-winners in April while Balcer had three goals and an assist, including a brace in the 5-2 blowout against Chicago in April.