Reign FC coach Vlatko Andonovski was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Coach of the Year on Saturday.

In his second season in charge of the club, Andonovski led Reign FC to the NWSL semifinals and produced his fourth season with at least 10 wins. Andonovski used 31 different players to help steer Reign FC to a 10-6-8 record and a second straight playoff berth.

Andonovski is the second coach in club history to win the Coach of the Year award. Laura Harvey won it in 2014 and 2015 after leading the club to consecutive NWSL Shields.

Andonovski, according to a report in The New York Times, will be named this week as coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

Women’s soccer

Host Seattle University (9-7-2, 5-1-1) clinched a first-round bye in the WAC tournament with a 2-1 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley. Jessie Ray scored her eighth goal, tying her career high. Leahi Manthei scored her sixth goal, with Ray assisting.

• Early goals from Mariah Alexander and Claire Neder started Seattle Pacific on its way to a 4-1 victory over host Montana State Billings. Sophia Chilczuk scored two goals for the Falcons (9-6, 7-2 GNAC).

Men’s soccer

Nicholas Denley netted a golden goal 12 minutes into overtime for visiting Concordia-Portland, which had forced OT with 17 seconds left in regulation of a 4-3 win over Seattle Pacific. The Falcons (3-8-1, 2-5-0 GNAC) tallied three second-half goals to claim a 3-2 lead. Alden Massey, Alex Mejia and Eduardo Calvo-Salinas scored for SPU.

Junior hockey

Henrik Rybinski and Matthew Wedman scored goals but the Seattle Thunderbirds (4-5-2-1) lost 6-2 at Edmonton.

Cross country

Kate Lilly (21:39.25) finished second and Dania Holmberg (22:02.47) was fourth, leading the Seattle Pacific women to third place at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Billings, Mont. The men, led by Elius Graff (25:29.28) in eighth place, were fifth. Western Washington won the men’s and women’s team titles.

Volleyball

Seattle Pacific staved off four match points to stun Central Washington 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 18-16 at Brougham Pavilion. Maddie Batiste had 18 kills to lead the Falcons (9-11, 6-6 GNAC). Gabby Oddo had 17 kills and 22 digs.

• Seattle University (10-14, 1-9 WAC) was swept 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 at conference leader New Mexico State.