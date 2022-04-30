The OL Reign open their 2022 NWSL regular-season slate Sunday with a road match against the Washington Spirit. The Reign are again favorites to win the league championship – which would be a first in the team’s 10-year history.

Here are some keys that could help in achieving the coveted title:

Keep integrating

The Bold were undefeated in Challenge Cup group stage competitions, coach Laura Harvey utilizing the preseason tournament to test the roster’s depth and building chemistry. The team showed both but some of that was displayed against expansion sides Angel City FC and San Diego Wave. Harvey will know early if the tournament helped mesh the roster.

Fear the attack

Reign forward Ally Watt, who was drafted in 2020 and suffered an ACL injury, is fully healthy and lethal. She adds to offensive front options that include Bethany Balcer, Rose Lavelle and Tziarra King, who had highlights during the Challenge Cup. Harvey has yet to play striker Megan Rapinoe due to a calf injury, meaning the Reign should have an embarrassing amount of creative ways to score.

Balance the schedule

Multiple players will be called up for World Cup qualifiers this summer, including for the CONCACAF W Championship in July that punches the ticket for this region. With a 12-team league, whoever can manage missing stars, travel and injuries with the unexpected that makes the NWSL fun will win the prize and respect.