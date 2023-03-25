The OL Reign open their 2023 NWSL regular-season Sunday with a road match against the Washington Spirit. The Reign won the Shield last season.

Here are three keys:

Stay focused

The last image of the Reign last season was coach Laura Harvey giving a terse on-field speech to the team after losing in the playoff semifinals, again. The Kansas City Current breezed to a 2-0 win at Lumen Field. It’s the third time in Reign history that the team won the NWSL Shield but not the championship. The team wants another chance to play for the elusive title, but will have to focus on the little things to get there. The same goes for the internationals, who are gearing up for the FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Savvy adds

The Reign brought a whopping 24 players back but also made some intriguing adds in forward Elyse Bennett and defender Emily Sonnett. Bennett starred at Washington State and made six starts for the Current last year. Sonnett’s an eight-year league veteran who’s won two NWSL titles and a World Cup trophy with the U.S. women’s national team. Both are versatile and could make an immediate impact, if needed.

About those goals

The Reign bagged a respectable 32 goals last season but often didn’t connect in the final third when it truly mattered — like the postseason. Harvey has to figure out a way to get one of the most dynamic attacks on paper to display it on match day.