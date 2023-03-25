TUKWILA — By now it’s clear it’s going to take a kick and a claw to take some of the spotlight away from OL Reign’s originals.

It’s a compliment that defender Lu Barnes, midfielder Jess Fishlock and forward Megan Rapinoe have been so good since the club’s inaugural season in 2013 that every outlook could begin and end with them.

Fittingly nicknamed Boats and Shredder, Reign forward Bethany Balcer and defender Sam Hiatt could change that. Balcer, who’s called “Boats” because of her large feet, and Hiatt, who “shreds” opposing offensive tactics, are going to be key as the Reign navigate a NWSL schedule with the FIFA women’s World Cup looming over everything.

The Reign kickoff the 2023 slate on the road against the Washington Spirit on Sunday. The home opener at Lumen Field is April 15 against the San Diego Wave.

“It’s a breakout,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “For both of them, specifically, the thing they’ve been very good at since they’ve been on this team since I’ve been here is, they’re just very, very consistent. When you’re very consistent, sometimes that can be overlooked because the expectation level is just here, and they never go highly above that and they never drop below that. So, that type of player just does sit in this realm of just expectation levels are where they are for them. But it could be a really big year for both of them.”

The club veterans know they’re at a crossroads in their career.

Balcer was undrafted when the Reign signed her in 2019. She was the league’s Rookie of Year and ranks third in goals scored (22) the past four seasons, tying with Rapinoe in leading the Reign with seven last year.

“To say that this is my fifth year is absolutely [wild] to me,” said Balcer, who signed a three-year deal in January 2022. “I’m trying to step into more of a leadership role. Obviously, we have a couple players who are maybe on the cusp of retirement, so what’s the team going to look like over the next few years and what role do I want to have?

“It’s a funny stat that besides the three originals, I’ve been here the longest. I take a lot of pride in that and I want to be here for a long time. I look to players like Lu and Jess and Pinoe because they’ve done it for the last 10 years here. I’m trying to model after them.”

Hiatt, a Seattle Prep alum, was drafted in 2020 and overcame hip surgery in 2021 to become a first-choice starter last season. She led the team in clearances (81) and was second in minutes played (1,710).

The Reign had the best defense in the 12-team league last year, only conceding 19 goals during regular season play. The team won the NWSL Shield but lost in the postseason semifinals.

While the Reign have a league-high 24 players returning, there’s varying experience whether it’s in the league or with the club that Hiatt wants to help blend. Especially this summer for World Cup call-ups where the U.S. women’s national team could select fellow defenders in Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and trade pickup Emily Sonnett in addition to attackers Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

“It’s important for players like myself or Boats or anyone who does have experience to be able to help the players around us,” Hiatt said. “Sometimes I have to be the one to have an answer instead of always being the one asking questions or looking to people around me. Trying to fill the void a little bit when we do have players leave because we still have to train and have games and get results and perform.”

The Reign will play three league and two Challenge Cup matches without their internationals, which likely will include Canadian midfielder Quinn and forward Jordyn Huitema, during the World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 through Aug. 20. But Harvey expects the impact to carry through the season.

“Part of our job is to get them in the best possible place to be able to go and execute a World Cup,” Harvey said. “Seeing what the 2015 and 2019 [World Cups] did for the league, for the country, I think it’s huge. … Selfishly, you want your best players with you all the time and 100% focused on what we’re doing and what we’re trying to achieve. If we can add into that the understanding that they have this internal battle with themselves and they also probably feel that way, it’s a big deal. And you don’t have that in any other year than a World Cup year. I’m quite conscious of that.”

To contribute on the field, Balcer said she’s worked on some nuances when she plays on the wing to help lead the attack. Hiatt is building off last season.

Reign head assistant coach Scott Parkinson, who was hired in January, has also helped in getting Hiatt ready for a bigger role. He played center back on the college level and was a successful pro coach with Gotham FC.

“I’ve gotten better at reading the game in front of me,” Hiatt said. “That’s something that’s kind of come with time and experience. Playing next to such amazing defenders [Barnes and Cook] and being able to train with them has been so helpful for the past couple years.”

Perhaps if Balcer and Hiatt are successful in breaking into the spotlight, another breakthrough will happen in the Reign playing for the NWSL title. The club has won three Shields, which is given to the team with the best overall record at the end of the regular season.

“We have such good players in every spot that we have, and our bench has depth,” Huerta said. “So, we have a lot of excitement surrounding this season.”