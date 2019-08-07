Rosie White scored in the 55th minute and Reign FC earned a 1-0 victory Wednesday night over the Portland Thorns before 5,865 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy stopped 16 shots, two on goal, and Portland (7-3-6) was shut out for only the third time this season.

Reign FC (7-3-5) will host Utah (6-6-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Baseball

• Cayden Christopherson went 3 for 4 with a double and North Bothell defeated Billings, Mont., 9-2 in the Little League World Series Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

The Washington state champions will play at noon Friday in an elimination game against the loser of Thursday’s game between Sprague, Oregon, and Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

North Bothell scored five runs in the second and four in the third.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds will open training camp Aug. 20 at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. At Future Showcase, a full length 60-minute game featuring mainly 2003 and 2004 birth year T-birds prospects will be played at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 and at 6 p.m., the annual Blue White Game, consisting of T-birds prospects and returning veterans, will conclude camp.