Baylee Klingler hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the sixth-ranked Washington softball team earned a 4-2 victory Sunday over No. 7 Arizona.

Washington led 2-1 in the sixth inning Saturday, only for rain to halt the game until Sunday, and the Huskies (22-2, 2-0 Pac-12) won it on Klingler’s homer.

The Huskies have now won every home series against Arizona since 2012 and three straight, sweeping Arizona in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The Huskies struck early to take a 2-0 lead on Morganne Flores’s third-inning double, one of Flores’ two hits. Washington’s one through four hitters of Sis Bates, Klingler, Sami Reynolds and Flores all had hits, with Flores the only one to not score a run.

Gabbie Plain struck out 10, her fifth straight start with at least 10 strikeouts. She allowed one earned run in the complete-game win.

Baseball

• USC finished a three-game sweep of Washington with an 11-3 victory at Husky Ballpark.

Dalton Chandler had a double and Cole Miller two RBI for the Huskies (8-9, 0-3 Pac-12).

Jamal O’Guinn had four hits and two RBI for the Trojans (9-6, 3-0).

• Seattle U baseball (5-12, 0-4 WAC) stumbled in the finale with Grand Canyon (9-9-1, 6-2), 8-4, as the Antelopes swept the three-game series. Seattle U’s Matt Boissoneault hit a two-run homer and Justin Mazzone was 2 for 3.

• Washington State dropped the rubber game of the Pac-12 opening series 9-8 after Andy Armstrong hit a solo homer in the eighth inning.

WSU (11-4, 1-2) won Friday’s opener 5-2 and the No. 18 Beavers (13-4, 2-1) claimed Saturday’s game 10-3. Jack Smith was 3 for 4 for the Cougars.

Men’s soccer

• Seattle University used a second-half explosion to beat Incarnate Word 7-1 at Championship Field.

The Redhawks (5-2-1, 4-1-1) scored five goals in less than 15 minutes, including a Noe Meza hat trick, to take the WAC match. The seven goals are the most by SU in its Division I program history. Its six second-half goals are also a D1 program high.

Hockey

• Ethan Regnier scored two goals to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 7-0 rout over the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick.

Everett’s Dustin Wolf made 18 saves as the Silvertips outshot the Americans 34-18. The Silvertips have posted shutouts in both victories this season. Cole Fonstad had three assists.

Women’s tennis

• Washington cruised to a 7-0 victory over visiting Portland, winning all but one match in straight sets.

• Seattle U (0-10) fell at Dixie State 5-2, picking up wins at No. 3 singles and No. 5 singles.

Women’s golf

• The Seattle U women placed fourth at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz. The Redhawks shot 41-over 905. Kimberlee Tottori tied for eighth at 5-over 221. Gonzaga tied for the team title with Grand Canyon at 20-over 884. Quynn Duong of Gonzaga was second (5-under 214).