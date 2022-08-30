The Kraken have agreed to terms with defenseman Cale Fleury on a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000.

Fleury, 23, spent the majority of last season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League and had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 58 regular-season games. He appeared in nine games for the Kraken last season.

Fleury has one goal in 50 NHL games with the Kraken and Montreal Canadiens.

“Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “We are excited that we have reached an agreement for Cale to return to the Kraken organization.”

Baseball

• Kyle Lewis and Jarred Kelenic each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead host Tacoma past Sacramento 8-5 in a Pacific Coast League game. Winning pitcher Justus Sheffield (5-7) gave up three runs in six innings.

• Charlie Welch had two of Everett’s four hits in a 6-1 Northwest League loss at Eugene.

Colleges

• Washington State has added four coaches to its track and field/cross country staff: Laura Harmon (head coach, women’s cross country/assistant coach, track and field), Derick Hinch (associate head coach, track and field) and assistant coaches Emma Wren (track and field and cross country) and Gabriel Mvumvure (track and field).