WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal returned from a rare night off to score 35 points, Russell Westbrook was a rebound short of a triple-double, and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 104-91 on Sunday.

Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer who sat out Friday night’s loss to the New York Knicks, appeared rejuvenated as he hit 10 of 18 from the field, converted four 3-pointers and made all 11 of his free throws.

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 15 points for Washington.

Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which has lost 10 of 16.

The Wizards, who led except for the early moments, ran off 11 straight points to take a 77-53 lead midway through the third quarter. This was the first time this season Washington held an opponent to fewer than 100 points.

Jayson Tatum, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was held to a season-low six points.

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said he’s often under internal pressure to play Tatum and Jalen Brown even more than he does. “Sometimes my 15-year-old asks me when I get home, ‘Why isn’t Tatum in here? Why isn’t Brown in here?’ Because they have to sit sometimes. You can’t play those guys 48 minutes a game every single night,” Stevens said. … G Marcus Smart missed his eighth straight game with a torn right calf. … Walker’s 25 points were a season high.

Wizards: G Ish Smith was out with a strained right quadriceps. He’ll also miss Monday’s game, coach Scott Brooks said. … F Anthony Gill was held out with a stomach virus. … C Moe Wagner started for the first time this season. He scored 11 points.

Celtics: Host Denver on Tuesday.

Wizards: Host Houston on Monday as John Wall returns to Washington.

