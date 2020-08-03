LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA referee David Guthrie said it was a mistake for his officiating crew to charge Miami’s Kelly Olynyk with a flagrant foul during the fourth quarter of what became a four-point Heat loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Guthrie, the crew chief on the game, told a pool reporter afterward that in real time he felt that Olynyk was too aggressive when he swiped at Toronto’s Kyle Lowry with 6:56 left in the game. Tre Maddox, another member of the three-man crew, called the foul.

Lowry fell to the court on the play, which was reviewed. Guthrie was among those who studied replays of the incident and helped to ultimately determine that it met criteria for a flagrant foul 1. Lowry was awarded two free throws and Toronto kept possession after those.

“After reviewing that more postgame, and thinking about it a little bit more, to me, it now is more of a natural basketball play going for the ball and that the contact really did not rise to the criteria of a flagrant foul,” Guthrie said after the game.

Lowry made the two free throws for the flagrant to give Toronto a 94-92 lead, and the Raptors scored again on the ensuing possession. It was part of a 9-0 run by the Raptors, who never trailed again and won 107-103.