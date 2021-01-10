EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 21 points as Illinois State narrowly beat Evansville 73-68 on Sunday, breaking the Purple Aces four-game win streak.

Reeves hit 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds as the Redbirds shot a scorching 74% from the floor in the second half (61.5% overall) to claim their first Missouri Valley Conference win.

Dusan Mahorcic had 13 points for Illinois State (4-6, 1-3), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. DJ Horne and Josiah Strong had 10 points each.

Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (6-6, 4-2), Evan Kuhlman added 13 points. Shamar Givance had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Evansville defeated Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

