BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 and undefeated LSU to an 88-42 victory over Lamar on Wednesday night for its 10th straight win.

The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead in the first quarter to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese was 9 of 11 from the field in the first half with five rebounds, and she finished 13-of-15 shooting with four assists and four steals.

Reese, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Maryland, leads the SEC averaging 23.1 points and has a double-double in all nine games she’s played.

Flau’jae Johnson had 21 points to go with eight rebounds for LSU (10-0). Johnson, a freshman, has scored in double figures in eight games. Jasmine Carson added 12 points for the Tigers.

Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Portia Adams added 14 to lead Lamar (4-5).

LSU travels to Kihei, Hawaii to face Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday in the Maui Classic. Lamar hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25