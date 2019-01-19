NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Max Strus scored 22 points, Paul Reed and Femi Olujobi each had a double-double, and DePaul beat Seton Hall 97-93 on Saturday night.

Reed finished with a career-high 21 points and tied his career best with 14 rebounds and Olujobi added 22 points and a season-high 11 boards. Eli Cain scored 13 points for DePaul (11-6, 3-3 Big East) giving the senior 1,411 career points. He is the only player in program history with at least 1,400 points, 350 assists and 150 3-pointers.

Strus made a layup to give the Blue Demons the lead for good and spark a 12-4 spurt that made it 78-71 with 5:58 to play. Sandro Mamukelashvili hit a 3-pointer to trim Seton Hall’s deficit to 87-84 with 2:28 remaining but DePaul made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and 2 of 2 from the field from there to seal it.

Quincy McKnight had a season-high 25 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, and a career-best nine assists for Seton Hall (12-7, 3-4). Myles Powell added 24 points and six assists, Myles Cale scored 19 — including a career-high five 3-pointers — and Mamukelashvili had 12 points and 10 rebounds.