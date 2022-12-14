PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night.

Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons (6-5) were led in scoring by Javan Johnson, who finished with 19 points and three blocks. Eral Penn added 12 points for DePaul. In addition, Ahamad Bynum finished with eight points.

