ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan says left tackle Trent Williams failed his physical because of discomfort trying to put his helmet on.

Williams preciously had a growth on his head removed, and the dispute that led to his holdout centered on the medical staff and handling of that situation. Williams reported to the facility Tuesday, and the Redskins got a roster exemption for him.

Williams did not practice Wednesday and was not in the locker room when it was open to reporters. Callahan, who was offensive line coach before taking over for the fired Jay Gruden, says he spoke with Williams for an hour and that the 31-year-old took part in morning meetings.

Callahan was noncommittal about whether Williams would play for Washington this season. The Redskins are 1-7.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL