Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been released from the hospital following multiple surgeries to his broken right leg.
His wife, Elizabeth Smith, posted an update on Instagram on Sunday morning and said she was grateful to have her husband home.
She wrote, “HOME…This last month has been a difficult ride. Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives. We couldn’t have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins.”
Smith sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg when he was sacked in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18. He underwent surgery the following day to repair his fibula and tibia. NFL Network and Washington’s 106.7 FM reported that a leg infection complicated his recovery and required further procedures.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Five reasons why the Seahawks are better than we thought they’d be
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Keys to the Game: What the Seahawks need to do against the 49ers to secure a playoff bid
- Suicide, quarterbacks and the Hilinskis: A family tries to move on, as another brother heads to school VIEW
- How Ikaika Malloe and the Huskies made UW the go-to destination for top recruits from Hawaii
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL