ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have placed tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve.
Reed (strained toe muscle) and McCoy (broken leg) already had been ruled out for Washington’s season-ending game against Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Redskins signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to their active roster.
Reed leads the Redskins with 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.
McCoy played in three games, including two starts, and completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
