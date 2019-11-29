ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan’s streak of 139 consecutive starts will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.

Kerrigan owned the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148. The Redskins linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week.

The 31-year-old pass rusher did not practice all week. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play at Carolina.

Washington’s first-round pick in 2011, Kerrigan has 435 tackles and 89 sacks in his pro career. He ranks second on the Redskins with 4 ½ sacks this season.

