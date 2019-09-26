WASHINGTON (0-3) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 0-3; New York Giants 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 101-69-4

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Redskins 40-16, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Bears 31-15; Giants beat Buccaneers 32-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 29, Giants No. 23

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (9).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (29), PASS (20).

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (8).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First 0-3 start for Washington since 2013, last went 0-4 in 2001. … Redskins finished 3-13 last year. … Game marks return of S Landon Collins, who signed with Redskins as free agent. Collins was drafted by New York in 2015. … QB Case Keenum threw for 332 yards and two TDs against Bears, but was victimized by turnovers. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 149 yards and had two TDs against Giants on Oct. 28. He has 100-plus yards rushing in two of last three games against New York. … Chris Thompson only NFC RB with four-plus catches in each game this season. … Rookie WR Terry McLaurin is first in NFL history with five-plus catches and TD in first three career games. … CB Josh Norman had sack and interception last week, but also burned in coverages. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has 6½ sacks in past four meetings with Giants. … DL Matt Ioannidis had two sacks in last game against New York. … First time since late 2004 that Giants QB Eli Manning has not started against Redskins. … Rookie QB Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and two TDs, and ran for two more in debut as starter against Bucs. … He can join Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray and Panthers’ Cam Newton (2011) as only rookies with 300-plus yards passing in first two starts. … RB Wayne Gallman replaces injured Saquon Barkley (ankle). … Evan Engram only TE with 20-plus catches (23), 250-plus yards receiving (277) and two touchdown catches this season. … LB Markus Golden had two sacks last weekend. …Rookie DL Dexter Lawrence II made first career sack last Sunday. Rookie LB Ryan Connelly had first career interception in Tampa. … Fantasy tip: New York has allowed 94 points this season, most in NFC. Redskins WRs, especially McLaurin, should be good play.

