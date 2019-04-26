WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have provided Dwayne Haskins with a familiar target to begin his NFL career.

After selecting the Ohio State quarterback in Thursday’s first round, the Redskins picked up another Buckeye Friday, taking wide receiver Terry McLaurin with the 76th overall pick in the draft.

McLaurin caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season with the Buckeyes.

The connection with his college quarterback continued during a phone call Thursday night shortly after Washington used the 15th overall pick on Haskins.

Haskins “actually told me he was going to push them to draft me,” McLaurin said during a conference call Friday night. “And you know so much can happen on draft day, I didn’t necessarily put too much merit into it. But I thought it was a possibility, so I’m just honored to be a part of this great organization.”

Washington’s offense lacked speed last season. The 6-foot McLaurin ran a 4.35 40-time at the NFL Combine. The current depth chart lacks proven threats at receiver beyond Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson, who ended last season on Injured Reserve with a clavicle injury.

The route to becoming a productive NFL receiver perhaps becomes smoother with a recognizable presence throwing McLaurin passes.

Haskins “brings to the table that competitive edge. He makes my job a lot easier,” McLaurin said. “When I’m out of my breaks, the ball is already there. It’s in great spots for me to make plays,” McLaurin said. “I felt like we really complemented each other at Ohio State.”

The Redskins also added defensive help Thursday by selecting defensive end Montez Sweat after trading second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to the Indianapolis Colts for the 26th overall selection.

Washington also has the 96th overall pick later in the third round.

