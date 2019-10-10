WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-5) at MIAMI (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 0-5, Miami 0-4

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 9-5

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Redskins 17-10, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Patriots 33-7; Dolphins had bye, lost to New England 33-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 31, Dolphins No. 32

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (27), PASS (26).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (23).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (31).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins and Dolphins rank 31st and 32nd in point differential. Redskins have been outscored 151-73, and Dolphins have been outscored 163-26, worst differential after four games since at least 1940. … After halftime Dolphins have been outscored 81-0, and Redskins have been outscored 73-33. … Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan is making debut after Jay Gruden was fired. Callahan was Washington’s offensive line coach. … Callahan last coached NFL game with Raiders in 2003. … Running back Adrian Peterson is three rushing touchdowns from tying Walter Payton for fourth on all-time list. … Redskins TE Jordan Reed is expected to be out again with concussion. … Miami is on pace both to score fewest points in 16-game season, and to allow most. … Fifty players in NFL have scored more touchdowns than Dolphins. … Dolphins have scored two touchdowns and have given up 21. They rank last in red-zone offense and defense. … Miami has had lead for 3 minutes, 47 seconds this season. … Dolphins rank last in NFL in turnover differential at minus-7. … Josh Rosen ranks 34th in 32-team league in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown passes. … DE Taco Charlton has sack in each of first two games with Miami. … Dolphins play at home for fourth time in first five games. … Fantasy tip: Callahan loves to run ball, which means Peterson will likely get lots of carries against defense allowing 4.8 yards per rush.

