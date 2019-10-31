WASHINGTON (1-7) at BUFFALO (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bills by 8½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 3-5; Bills 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 8-6

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Bills 35-25, Dec. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Vikings 19-9; Bills lost to Eagles 31-13.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 30, Bills No. 12 (tie)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (31).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (17).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (23).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Washington makes first visit to Orchard Park, New York, since Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith’s final NFL season in 2003. Smith played first 15 seasons with Buffalo, and final four with Washington. … Bills’ previous “home” game against Washington was 23-0 win at Toronto in 2011. … Washington in jeopardy of opening 1-8 for first time since 1998. … Only victory this season against winless Miami Dolphins (0-7). … Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins in line to make first career start if Case Keenum not cleared from concussion protocol. … With 76 yards rushing against Vikings, RB Adrian Peterson has 13,701 to move into sixth on NFL list ahead of Hall of Famers Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson. … WR Terry McLaurin leads team and NFL rookies with 28 catches, 458 yards receiving and five TDs. … DL Jonathan Allen has combined for six sacks in past six road games. … Defense has forced turnover in seven straight. … Bills haven’t won at least six of first eight games since 7-1 start in 1993. … Five wins have come against opponents currently with combined 7-31 record. Losses have come against Eagles (4-4) and Patriots (8-0). … QB Josh Allen had won four straight when attempting 30 or more passes before loss to Eagles. … With 34 yards rushing last week, RB Frank Gore became fifth player to top 19,000 yards from scrimmage. … Gore ranks fourth on career yards rushing list with 15,170. Meeting against Washington first featuring two players with 13,500 yards rushing. … After allowing 338 yards rushing in first four games, Bills have allowed 429 in past three, including season-worst 218 against Eagles. … Fantasy tip: Ignore recent past. Bills defense due for bounce-back performance — no matter whether Haskins or Keenum starts — against opponent that has scored combined 36 points in past five.

