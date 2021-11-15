By
The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been named National League rookie of the year.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake after 13 games WATCH
- Who will the UW Huskies target to replace football coach Jimmy Lake? Here are possible candidates
- Suspended UW football coach Jimmy Lake faces allegations he shoved player in 2019
- Three things we learned from the Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Packers
- UW AD Jen Cohen says Huskies 'have all the resources we need to be a championship program.' Now they need a championship coach. WATCH