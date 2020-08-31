The Cincinnati Reds took steps to bolster their struggling offense and bullpen at Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline;

The Reds acquired left-handed hitting outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim and right-handed pitcher Archie Bradley and cash from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati sent outfielder Josh VanMeter and outfield prospect Stuart Fairchild to the Diamondbacks for Bradley and cash and left-handed pitching prospect Packy Naughton and a player to be identified later to the Angels for Goodwin.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Goodwin, 29, batted .242 with four home runs and 17 runs batted in over 30 games with the Angels this season. He is a career .254 hitter over five seasons with Washington, Kansas City and the Angels.

Bradley was Arizona’s No. 1 draft pick and the seventh overall selection in the 2011 draft. He was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 games with the Diamondbacks this season and is 22-25 with a 3.96 ERA in 249 games over six seasons, all with Arizona.

The Reds were expected to contend for the National League Central Division championship this season after spending $166 million during the off-season to upgrade their roster, especially offensively, but the team went into Monday’s game against St. Louis ranked 28th in the majors with a .216 team batting average. The bullpen ranked 27th with a 5.48 combined ERA, helping lead to a 15-19 record, good for fourth in the five-team division.