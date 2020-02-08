OREM, Utah — Terrell Brown poured in 28 points and Morgan Means made big plays in crunch time as the Seattle University men’s basketball team rallied to beat Utah Valley 87-85 in overtime Saturday.
Brown sank 9 of 27 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Redhawks (12-12, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Means finished with 19 points, six assists and four steals and he sent the game to overtime tied at 79 on a jumper with 53 seconds left in regulation. Means won the game on a layup with three seconds left in overtime after Brandon Averette’s layup six seconds earlier tied the game for the Wolverines (9-15, 3-6).
Riley Grigsby finished with 11 points and five rebounds for Seattle U.
The Redhawks shot 44% from the floor, 46% from three-point range (6 of 13) and made 25 of 35 free throws.
SU women win in OT
The Seattle U women rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Utah Valley 82-80 at Redhawk Center. Hailey Vice-Neat’s three-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining in overtime proved the difference.
Vice-Neat made two free throws to force overtime, where Utah Valley (8-13, 5-4) got ahead early. The visitors took a 75-70 lead with 3:25 left, but the Redhawks (10-12, 4-5) floored it from there, going on a 9-0 run to swing momentum. Utah Valley, however, rallied for an 80-79 lead.
Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks with 25 points. Vice-Neat scored 18 points to go with 11 rebounds.
