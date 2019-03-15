DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Friday night, saying Lashoff was being recalled under emergency conditions. Detroit hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Lashoff hasn’t played for the Red Wings yet this season. He has no goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Grand Rapids.

Earlier Friday, Detroit announced it was assigning forward Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids.

