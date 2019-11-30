DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired goaltender Eric Comrie in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Detroit sent minor league defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to Arizona in Saturday’s deal.

The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.

Saarijarvi had been playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He has not played in the NHL.

