Mallory Pugh scored the game’s only goal in the 47th minute Saturday afternoon as the Chicago Red Stars held off the OL Reign 1-0 in National Women’s soccer League play in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The Reign fell to 2-2-3 with the loss.

Lu Barnes had OL Reign’s only shot on the goal in the match in the 23rd minute.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce had six saves for the Reign.

The Reign are at San Diego on June 12.

UW men second in varsity four

The Washington men’s rowing team earned a silver medal (to Princeton) in the varsity four and saw all three of its eights qualify for national championship finals, thanks to second-place finishes in the semifinals at the 2022 IRA National Championship Regatta on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey.

Sunday, Washington will row for gold medals in the first, second and third varsity eights. In men’s college rowing, the winner of the IRA varsity eight grand final is considered the “national champion.”

In 2021, Washington won all three.

Kinchen moves from UW to WSU

Kasen Kinchen is trading purple and gold for crimson and gray.

Kinchen was an AP All-State defensive back at Lake Stevens and a former University of Washington cornerback will transfer to Washington State, he announced Friday evening via Twitter.

Advertising

Kinchen spent the past two seasons with the Huskies, but didn’t appear in a game and entered the transfer portal in April.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder signed with UW in June 2020 as a three-star recruit (247Sports.com) and a top-20 prospect in Washington. He picked UW over reported offers from Oregon and Cal.

Baseball

• Gonzaga (37-18) stayed alive in its NCAA regional in Blacksburg, Virginia, beating Wright State 11-9 after rallying from an early five-run deficit. The Bulldogs will play another loser-out game Sunday morning vs Columbia (31-17).