BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Chris Martin on Thursday.

Martin, 36, went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Cubs and Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams, winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

He joins Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley as the only pitchers since 1900 who have had more than one season with at least 50 innings pitched and five walks or fewer.

The Red Sox first signed Martin as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and he pitched three seasons in the system before he was traded to the Rockies in 2013.

