BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract on Saturday.

He will earn $3.4 million this year and $6.6 million in 2021.

The 25-year-old hit .277 with 51 homers and 259 RBIs in his first three-plus seasons in the major leagues. In 2018, he led all players with 15 runs in the postseason while helping the Red Sox win the World Series. His game-ending catch in Game 4 of the ALCS was The Associated Press “Play of the Year.”

He hit .266 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year, when he made $717,500. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Benintendi had asked for $4.15 million and had been offered $3.4 million when proposed salaries were exchanged last month.

Twelve players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through Feb. 21, including Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Teams have won all three hearings this year, involving Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Minnesota pitcher José Berríos.

