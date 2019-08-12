CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed rookie infielder Michael Chavis on the 10-day injured list with sprained left shoulder.

One of the AL’s top first-year players, Chavis has 18 homers and 58 RBIs, second most to Mets slugger Pete Alonso among rookies. Chavis has been in a slump, batting just .156 (5 for 32) in his last 11 games. The shoulder injury could explain Chavis’ recent slide.

The move was announced before the Red Sox opened a three-game series at Progressive Field. Boston has lost 11 of 15 and is 16 ½ games behind first-place New York in the AL East and 7 ½ back for a playoff wild-card spot.

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernández from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Chavis’ home-run and RBI totals are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Ellis Burks hit 20 home runs with 59 RBIs in 1987. Chavis played first base (49 games), second (45), and third (five).

___

