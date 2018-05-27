BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch with left side tightness for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.
Betts entered the day leading the major leagues with a .359 average and was tied in homers with the Angels’ Mike Trout with 17. Betts also has 37 RBIs.
With Betts out, Boston manager Alex Cora moved Andrew Benintendi to the leadoff spot and shifted him from left to center. He moved Jackie Bradley Jr. from center to right and inserted Blake Swihart in left field.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mike Zunino’s homer in the 12th ends frustrating, painful night for Mariners on a happy note
- Give Mariners credit, they earned the right to make a win-now trade | Larry Stone
- Dramatic comeback by Huskies nets 3-2 softball victory over Alabama in Super Regional
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Huskies headed back to Women's College World Series after 6-0 victory over Alabama
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball