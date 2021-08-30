ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston left-hander Martín Pérez has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Cora said Hernández and Arroyo are both feeling OK.

Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

