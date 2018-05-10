LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds aren’t wasting any time showing off their new acquisition.
Matt Harvey will start for Cincinnati on Friday night in the second game of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Interim manager Jim Riggleman says Harvey could pitch a couple innings or the right-hander could go four, but he will be limited because of his lack of recent game competition.
Harvey says he’s excited to start a new chapter with the last-place Reds, who acquired him from the New York Mets for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday. Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games, including four starts, for the Mets this season before they cut him.
Harvey says he endured some dark days in recent years as he struggled with injuries and tried to recover the All-Star form he had in 2013.
