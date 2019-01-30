TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona swimming and diving program has been placed on two years’ probation by the NCAA after an investigation found multiple recruiting violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.
Ojeda was also given a one-year “show-cause” order. During that time, any NCAA school that employs him must restrict him from any athletic duties.
The NCAA said then-head swimming and diving coach Rick DeMont knew of Ojeda’s activities and failed to act.
The program was also docked scholarship “equivalencies by one from the average number awarded the past four academic years.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks mailbag: Tag and trade Earl Thomas? Why does Russell Wilson get sacked so much?
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- UW Huskies vs. USC Trojans: Here's how the teams stack up WATCH
- Report: 4-star WR Puka Nacua's official visit to Washington went 'better than I expected'
DeMont retired after the 2017 season and Ojeda’s contract was not renewed in 2018. The university self-reported the violations a short time later.