LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ramsey scored a school record with six rushing touchdowns; the last proving to be the overtime winner and VMI beat Samford 48-41 on Saturday.

Ramsey finished with 37 carries for 163 yards. By halftime he amassed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries and found the end zone on two runs of 1, 2 and 5 yards. His fifth TD was a 1-yard run with 4:16 left to tie the game at 38-all. On the first play of overtime, Ramsey took it 25 yards for the score. Samford ended the game turning it over on downs.

The Bulldogs grabbed their last lead of the game when Mitchell Fineran made a 45-yard field with 41 seconds left in regulation.

On the ensuing drive, Reece Udinski led VMI (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) to Samford’s 39-yard line where Grant Clemons made a career-long 56-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.

VMI led 28-24 at halftime before Samford (3-4, 1-2) took its first lead when Chris Oladokun threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jay Stanton with 9:15 left in the third quarter. Before the period ended, Oladokun threw a 13-yard TD pass to Chris Schelling for a 38-28 Bulldogs lead.

Udinski finished with 390 yards passing while Oladokum threw for 294 and three TDs.