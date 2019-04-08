SYDNEY (AP) — Seven-year-old mare Winx will start from barrier 9 in the 2,000-meter Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick as she attempts to finish her career with her 33rd consecutive win, a record 25th Group One victory and more than $18 million in prize money.

Eight rivals will race against Winx and her regular jockey Hugh Bowman on Saturday. Winx’s trainer is Chris Waller.

Co-owner Peter Tighe said at the draw Tuesday he was pleased with the outside barrier.

“We prefer to be wider than in close to eliminate the problems you might get early in a race, and Hugh’s always been happy to be out of trouble,” Tighe said.

On March 2 at Randwick, Winx set the record for most Group One wins with her 23rd, breaking the former Group One record held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

Winx has had another Group One win since — the George Ryder Stakes at Sydney’s Rosehill on March 23 — and overall has 36 wins from 42 starts.

Winx has won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes the last two years and has also won the Cox Plate, Australia’s weight-for-age championship, a record four times at Moonee Valley in Victoria state.

