SANDY, Utah (AP) — Douglas Martínez scored his first MLS goal, Damir Kreilach added a goal and Real Salt Lake snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-6) won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 23.

Portland (9-5-3) had its five-game win streak snapped , losing for the first time since dropping a decision to Los Angeles FC on Sept. 13.

Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic charged off his line to stop a ball from beyond midfield by Cristhian Paredes but couldn’t control it, and Martínez put away an empty-netter to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Kreilach scored on a volley off a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz, making it 2-0 in the 26th.

Bill Tuiloma’s header off a free kick by Diego Valeri capped the scoring in the 77th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports