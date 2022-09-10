SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath made three saves for Real Salt Lake and David Ochoa had seven saves for D.C. United in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

RSL (11-9-10) outshot United (7-17-6) 16-8, with eight shots on goal to three for United.

RSL next plays on Wednesday against Austin on the road, and United will visit Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

