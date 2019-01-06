MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed Brahim Diaz from Manchester City after the 19-year-old winger failed to get enough first-team opportunities at the Premier League champions.

Diaz is the latest highly rated attacker that City has lost to a major European rival, with Jadon Sancho having joined German team Borussia Dortmund for 8 million pounds ($10 million) in the offseason of 2017. Sancho is now a star for Dortmund and in the England squad.

Madrid announced the arrival of Diaz on Sunday, saying he signed a contract until 2025. No fee was disclosed though local media reports said it was at least $17 million.

Diaz will have a medical in Madrid on Monday after which the club plans to present the player to fans at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Diaz made 15 appearances for City after joining from Malaga in 2015. His only three competitive games this season came in the English League Cup, with City manager Pep Guardiola preferring to use Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva out wide.

Diaz joined City from his hometown club of Malaga five years ago.

