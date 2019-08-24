MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Valladolid in James Rodríguez’s return to the Spanish league on Saturday.

Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead in the 82nd minute but Sergi Guardiola spoiled its home opener with an 88th-minute goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Still without the injured Eden Hazard, Rodríguez was Madrid’s main attraction in a match that marked the playmaker’s return to action with the club, more than two years after joining Bayern Munich on loan.

Madrid had opened with a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni