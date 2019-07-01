Reaction from the baseball world to the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Monday at 27:

___

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45.” — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout .

___

“We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you.” — Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer .

___

“By far the nastiest prep arm I ever faced. My thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler’s family! Gone too soon!” — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

___

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.” — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

___

“The fraternity of players is stunned and saddened today by the untimely death of Tyler Skaggs, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Tyler’s wife, Carli, and the rest of his family, teammates and friends.” — Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark .

___

“We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his Major League career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man. His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.” — Arizona Diamondbacks team statement.

___

“I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother.” Los Angeles Angels pitcher Parker Bridwell .

___

“RIP Tyler Skaggs. Heartbreaking man. Makes me sick to my stomach. Prayers for his entire family and friends!” — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman .

___

“We’re pretty shocked right now and I feel terrible for everybody involved. Our heart goes out to the Skaggs family and the Angels organization. (Baseball) is a small community. We’re this whole fraternity of guys that care about each other. We compete for three hours every day but when something like this happens, it affects everybody. It just sucks.” — Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

___

“It’s shocking. It just rocks everybody’s world.” — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

___

“Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon.” — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz .

___

“I was thinking about it more as a dad than a GM. There is no preparation or planning that gets you ready for that.” — Texas Ranger general manager Jon Daniels.

___

