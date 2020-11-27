FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a knee injury.

Gurley was ruled out on the final injury report Friday after failing to practice all week. It’s not clear when he was hurt, but he’s had chronic issues with his left knee.

Gurley had a season-low eight carries for 26 years in last weekend’s loss at New Orleans. He leads the Falcons with 610 yards rushing and nine touchdowns for the season.

Atlanta (3-7) listed receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) as questionable to play against the Raiders (6-4).

