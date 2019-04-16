ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace left-hander Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list after he broke a toe on his right foot while he was at home Sunday night.

The 26-year-old Snell got hurt when he got out of the shower and then attempted to move a large granite item. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner says it was a “really dumb” move.

Snell says “It’s like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2 1/2, 3 feet. Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn’t glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down.”

Snell is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts this season. He is eligible to return on April 24 and thinks he might miss just one start.

Tampa Bay also promoted right-hander Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Durham before Tuesday night’s game against Baltimore.

___

