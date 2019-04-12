TORONTO (AP) — Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each hit two home runs, becoming the first teammates to hit upper deck homers at Toronto in the same game, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Blue Jays 11-7 on Friday night.

The Rays won their fifth straight. It’s the second time this season Tampa Bay has won five straight and improved to 11-3 on the season.

Toronto trailed 8-0 before putting the tying run at third base in the eighth inning. Facing Luke Maile with the bases loaded, Tampa Bay’s Diego Castillo fell behind 3-0 but responded with three straight strikes, catching Maile looking to end the threat.

Willy Adames gave the Rays some breathing room with a two-run homer off Javy Guerra in a three-run ninth. The Rays had a season-high 16 hits.

Meadows and Lowe became the 17th and 18th players to reach the 500 level of seating at Rogers Centre, which opened in 1989. Their shots, both to right, came four batters apart in a four-run third. They were the 21st and 22nd homers to reach the stadium’s upper deck.

No one homered into the 500 level in Toronto last season. The most recent player to do it was Blue Jays infielder Josh Donalsdon, who connected off Cincinnati’s Asher Wojciechowski on May 30, 2017.

Advertising

Meadows led off the game with a homer to right, then opened the third with his upper deck blast. Meadows’ homers were his fifth and sixth.

After his upper deck drive in the third, Lowe barely cleared the outfield fence with his second homer, a lined shot off Elvis Luciano in the seventh.

It was the first multihomer game of each player’s careers.

Meadows’ first-inning shot marked the seventh straight game that Tampa Bay has scored in the opening inning, a team record. The Rays have outscored opponents 18-1 in the first this season.

Tampa Bay’s Tommy Pham reached base safely for the 46th straight game, extending his team record streak, with an RBI single in the sixth.

Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough (2-1) each pitched two perfect innings before Yonny Chrinos walked Randal Grichuk to begin the fifth.

The Blue Jays cut the gap with a six-run seventh against Chirinos, whose night ended on a two-run homer by former Rays catcher Maile.

Advertising

Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton (0-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in three-plus innings, his first loss in three career starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: INF Joey Wendle (left hamstring) could rejoin the team next weekend.

Blue Jays: RHP Ryan Tepera (right elbow) pitched one scoreless inning for Triple-A Buffalo, his first rehab outing. GM Ross Atkins said Tepera could be activated as soon as Sunday. … LHP Ryan Borucki (left elbow) will be shut down for two weeks after experiencing pain during a throwing session April 3. Borucki received a cortisone shot Friday. … OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) will be evaluated Saturday. Pompey was injured during spring training when he bumped his head on a bat wedged into his locker. … RHP David Phelps (elbow surgery) is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions next week. Phelps missed the 2018 season. … LHP Clayton Richard (right knee) will resume playing catch this weekend.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (2-1, 2.84) starts Saturday. Snell went 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA with 27 strikeouts in three starts against Toronto last season.

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz will make his Toronto debut after missing the start of the season because of a sore elbow. Buchholz went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts for Arizona last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports