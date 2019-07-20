ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has left Tampa Bay’s game against the Chicago White Sox with a sprained left thumb.

Kiermaier was hurt diving headfirst into first base on an infield single for the Rays in the eighth inning Saturday night. He will be evaluated on Sunday.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has missed time in each of the past three seasons due to a variety of physical issues including right hip, left wrist and right thumb injuries.

