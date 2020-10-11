SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have added left-handers José Alvarado and Josh Fleming to their roster for the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

With those additions, outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Trevor Richards did not make the ALCS roster but remain in the 60-man postseason eligible-player pool.

To make room for Alvarado on the 40-man roster, right-hander Oliver Drake was designated for assignment.

Houston added right-hander Chase De Jong and dropped outfielder Chas McCormick.

The 26-year-old De Jong, 26 was 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance during the season. McCormick was on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs but has yet to make his major league debut.

