ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed reliever Oliver Drake from the Toronto Blue Jays for $70,000.
Drake, who turns 32 this month, was 1-1 with a 5.29 ERA in 44 appearances with the Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins last season.
To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Jaime Schultz was designated for assignment.
The Rays claimed him off waivers from the Twins on Nov. 1 and designated him for assignment less than three weeks later. The Blue Jays claimed him on waivers on Nov. 26.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Wild card and NFL playoff predictions from the national media
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- UW Huskies confident new-look defense in 2019 will continue 'Death Row' dominance
- Meet the newest Mariners pitcher: ‘Hi everyone, my name is Yusei Kikuchi’ VIEW
- Pac-12 bowl review: No calamity like last season, but what can be considered success? | Jon Wilner
In 135 games over parts of four seasons with six teams, Drake is 5-9 with a 4.59 ERA.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports