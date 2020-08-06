LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky.

Rayshad Lewis and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions Wednesday on verified Twitter accounts. A Wildcats football spokeswoman says the brothers are confirmed walk-ons.

Rayshad Lewis, 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season after switching from defense the previous year. He previously played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland.

Rahsaan Lewis, a 5-11, 181-pound receiver, played several games at Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.

Ray Lewis was a 2018 Hall of Fame inductee following a 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection was twice named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year after an All-America college career at Miami (Florida).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball, https://twitter.com/AP_Top25, and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2