BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield won’t clean up his act.
Criticized for taunting former Browns coach Hue Jackson in the closing minutes — and an earlier crude gesture — during Cleveland’s win Sunday over Cincinnati, Mayfield reiterated he’s “not a cookie-cutter quarterback” and doesn’t care how he’s perceived outside his locker room.
After completing a 66-yard pass against the Bengals, Mayfield stared at Jackson for several seconds while he ran down the field.
Mayfield defended his actions Wednesday, saying he has no plans to change his behavior. The 23-year-old Mayfield said: “I’m not trying to be anybody else. I’ve been who I am and that’s gotten me here. I’m not trying to get anybody’s approval.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: What does Pete Carroll's contract extension say about the future of the team? A look at 2019 opponents, and more
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- From football to full-time father: Former WSU star Keith Millard embraces being stay-at-home dad
- Quite a Christmas present: Eastside Catholic's Gee Scott Jr. gets a football scholarship to Ohio State
Mayfield has guided the Browns to the biggest one-season turnaround in franchise history as a rookie.
The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick and he has delivered, throwing 24 touchdown passes while leading Cleveland to six wins in 12 starts.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL